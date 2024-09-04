Classic Chorale preparing for Christmas concert

New members welcome

OXFORD – It’s still summer but the ladies of the Classic Chorale are gearing up for a holiday season of singing and invite new members to join and continue the tradition.

“The Classic Choral is a group of women who love to sing three-part harmony,” said group member Pat McGowan.

The community chorus has members from Oxford, Lake Orion, Hadley, Ortonville and other surrounding towns. They meet to practice every Tuesday from 7-8:30 p.m. at Oxford Freedom Church (formerly the Oxford Free Methodist Church), 790 S. Lapeer Rd.

“(For us) the Christmas season begins with rehearsals starting Sept. 10 and will conclude with a concert on Dec. 7,” McGowan said. “On the first Saturday of May we welcome Spring with a second concert.”

Classic Choral invites women who are interested to join the group.

“Previous choir experience is helpful but not necessary and auditions are not required,” she said.

Women interested can call Sandi at 248 802-7832 or Pat at 248 931-0846. Those interested can also contact the director Vicki Schrauger at

vsschrauger@gmail.com. – J.N.