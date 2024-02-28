Clear Lake Elementary hosts STEM night

Charlotte Cogan discovers the feel of oobleck during STEM night at Clear Lake Elementary on Friday. See page 13 for the story and more photos. Photo by Wendi Reardon Price

By Wendi Reardon Price

Staff Writer

OXFORD TWP. — Meeting a hedgehog, building a circuit board, making a balloon rocket were just some of the activities students enjoyed at Clear Lake Elementary’s Family STEM Night last Friday.

Clear Lake hosted Ann Arbor Hands On Museum with 20 stations for students and their families to enjoy STEM – Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

“We had a great turn out,” Clear Lake Elementary PTO Vice President Lisa Terry shared. “There were approximately 300 people that attended our STEM night.”

She added, the Clear Lake PTO wanted to provide this experience for our students because we think It’s important for kids to realize that everything they do is somehow related to STEM. What better way to do that than to provide them with a hands on STEM night. Plus, it’s really cool.”

Eighteen stations were in the gym with something different for everyone to explore.

The Oxford Robotics Team 2137 RoboCats brought one of their robots to show the students how it worked. But, mostly the kids enjoyed catching the hoop the robot loaded and shot into the air.

Science and wildlife was in the library where students could meet a hedgehog and a bearded dragon as well as explore different activities to learn more about animals and their environments.