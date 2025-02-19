Clear Lake PTO to offer scholarship to alumni

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

Jnewell@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD TWP. — The Clear Lake Elementary PTO supports current students at the school but wanted to expand that support this year to those students who were once Clear Lake students and are now of the cusp of graduating from high school.

The PTO has started a $500 scholarship for graduating Oxford High School seniors who attended the elementary for all or part of their elementary school education.

“Since this is a new scholarship being offered this year, we want to get the word out and make it known so that a deserving student will get a chance to receive this money,” said Laurie Bolognesi, chair for scholarship committee. “This was an idea brought to a board meeting and passed by the PTO in fall.”

Graduating seniors can use the scholarship money to continue their education in college, trade or vocational schools.

Bolognesi says the Clear Lake PTO constantly brainstorms “on how we can improve what we do and what we can offer our students and families. We are always looking for ways to give back.”

“The time and effort put in by the PTO for the school helps build a better school community. That’s why we chose the attributes of encouraging education, volunteering, embracing community and leadership in choosing a recipient of this award,” Bolognesi said.

Students will write a 1-2 page essay answering four questions, in addition to background information. Details on the application are available by scanning the QR code. Applications can be mailed to or dropped off at Clear Lake PTO – Scholarship Chair, C/O Clear Lake Elementary School, 2085 W. Drahner Rd., Oxford, MI 48371. Students will receive an email confirmation once their applications have been received. The deadline is 4 p.m. April 23.

“The PTO was there for students in their elementary years, and now with our decision to offer a scholarship, we can also support our alumni who are at the end of their school experience in Oxford,” Bolognesi said. “Being able to offer something like this to our seniors really completes the circle of how we can support our students, from the beginning to the end of their time in Oxford Schools.

Once submissions are returned to the school, the chair will be the only person to see the applicant’s name. A panel of three teachers and two PTO board members will review the applications and go through the voting process of whom they feel should receive the award.

The winner will be announced at the Awards Night on May 12 at Oxford High School.

One of the questions that the applicants will be asked is what advice they would give to current Clear Lake Elementary students regarding their education at Oxford Community Schools.

“Once the winner is announced, teachers and staff will have the opportunity to view all the responses, and with the applicant’s permission, we’d love to offer the applicant’s advice back to our current students at Clear Lake,” Bolognesi said.