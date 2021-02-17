Clothes drive Saturday

Oxford Open-Handed is hosting a drive-through clothing drive at Oxford Elementary School this Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to help students and families in our community. If you have extras in your closets at home you would like to donate or would like to reach out if you are or know someone in need of items being collected.

They are looking for winter clothes, jeans, sweats, shoes, gym shorts, unopened packs of socks and underwear

For more information visit their website at OxfordOpenHanded.wixsite.com