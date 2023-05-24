Clubhouse Inspiration having their ‘very first’ prom

Looking for community donations

By Don Rush

There’s a special place in Oxford Township that works with people in special ways. For almost 25 years Clubhouse Inspiration, 1350 S. Lapeer Rd., has supported adults from the area living with mental illness. This coming June they plan to have a Prom Day for their members.

“This will be our very first Prom Day,” Clubhouse Inspiration’s Interim Director Kayla Waple said. “We want them to feel special because for the most part they always just have stayed back in the shadows of everybody for their entire lives. This day will be their day to shine. Many of them were not ever able to experience a prom, whether it was because they weren’t in school or didn’t feel comfortable to go because they were bullied.”

Prom Day is from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Legacy Center, 925 N. Lapeer Rd.

“The Legacy Center has donated the event space to us and G’s Pizzeria has donated the food,” Waple said. “We’re so grateful to them and it’s special to see people in the community helping the community.”

For the day, there will be dancing, bingo with donated prizes as well as hair and makeup stations, which have also been donated. “We’re hoping to have a photo booth, but we haven’t booked one yet,” she said, adding they are still accepting donations of prizes for Clubhouse members.

Waple said she expects 50 to 60 adults will attend the prom, with some members coming from the Saginaw/Bay City area.

“Here in Oxford,” she said, “We see between 15 and 25 adults daily. They are from here and the surrounding area. We have a sister clubhouse in Saginaw.”

In Oxford, Clubhouse Inspiration will celebrate their 25th anniversary this October. In those 25 years, she said the organization has helped 450 adults. “We do have some people who have been here since the beginning,” she said.

So, what does Clubhouse Inspiration do?

Clubhouse Inspiration is a nonprofit organization which creates opportunities for individuals who are looking to “rejoin social groups, enhance their education, obtain employment and gain the feeling of importance.”

“We have social events once a week, whether that’s going somewhere in the community for lunch, ice cream or a walk. Once a month we have a weekend event. For example this month we’re going to the Detroit Zoo. We go to the Oakland County Health Network gym once a week,” Waple said. “They come in every day and they do different job tasks to learn different job skills. If they are looking for a job outside of Clubhouse, they can transfer these learned skills,” she said, adding some people want to be baggers at grocery stores, dishwashers, work in customer service and as greeters. “We try to get them into a routine here that they are looking for outside. We try to help settle any anxieties they may have.”

She said they have transitional employment programs for their members – short term positions with employers. “We’re there every step of the way if they need assistance. These are usually six to nine months of employment,” she said. “We rotate members in and this helps them have long-term jobs.”

For more information about Clubhouse Inspiration or to make donations for Prom Day, call them at 248-969-9375.