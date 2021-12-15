Colvin appointed to fill twp. board vacancy

By Dean Vaglia

Leader Staff Writer

Catherine L. Colvin is the newest member of the Oxford Charter Township Board of Trustees, appointed to the position at the Wednesday, Dec. 8 meeting.

Selected among a field of eight candidates — business owner, Oxford Fire EMT and Zoning Board of Appeals alternate Sarah Racer dropped out due to a conflict of interest — Colvin’s appointment fills a gap left by William Dunn’s resignation in November. Colvin’s appointment will run until November 2022, when the last two years of Dunn’s term are up for election.

Working in regulatory law, mediation, consultant and counsel positions since the 1990s, Colvin was one of two applicants to be recognized with a motion by the board. Ashley Ross, a member of several township and Oxford Village boards with nonprofit and governmental experience, was considered, though the motion to seat her died before finding a supporter.

Colvin, as with all other applicants, was interviewed by the board at the Dec. 8 meeting. Each applicant was asked one question by each member from a list, each pertaining to some aspect of the trustee position and the applicant’s intentions if seated.

On the subject of permitting recreational marijuana facilities in the township, Colvin was generally against the idea.

“If this was something that we were going to start to do, we would have to make sure it wasn’t anywhere near schools [and] churches,” Colvin said. “Overall, I would be against it unless someone could come up with a compelling reason.”

Colvin’s most recent job is a private attorney with her own company, Catherine Colvin and Associates, which she says gives her enough time to focus on the duties of being a trustee.

“I left my corporate job on purpose so I could get more involved in my community,” Colvin said.

When asked about her vision for the future of zoning in the township, Colvin approved of the current residential/commercial/industrial/agriculture composition.

“I think it’s actually a nice mix of things,” Colvin said. “I like the industrial, but it’s not necessarily out front. I like the downtown; I think it’s fantastic with the retail and restaurants … and I do like the residential.”

The mix of zoning created an environment that made Oxford attractive when Colvin and her husband were looking for a place to live, and she would like to make sure the zones do not infringe upon each other.

As for what the biggest challenge facing Oxford is, Colvin followed with nearly all candidates by referring to the Nov. 30 shooting and its effects on the community. To that end, Colvin recommended finding or establishing more safe spaces affected students could turn to.

Colvin was sworn in on Thursday, Dec. 9 and her first meeting as a trustee is scheduled for Jan. 12, 2022.