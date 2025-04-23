Comedy fundraiser to benefit Hana St. Juliana Memorial Garden

The Oxford based Doomsday Shelter Comedy for Mental Health and the Oxford Parents Booster Club will hold a live fundraiser at Gravel Capital Brewing in downtown Oxford on June 1, at 7 p.m.

The fundraiser benefits the Hana St. Juliana Memorial Garden at Seymour Lake Township Park. The grand opening for the memorial garden is from 1-4 p.m. June 1, according to the Memorial Garden’s Facebook page.

The fundraiser will feature three comedians – Doomsday Shelter founders and owners Jason Fylan-Mares and Amanda Fylan, and headliner Mike Green.

Gravel capital Brewing Company is located at 14 N. Washington St. and Seymour Lake Park is located at 2795 Seymour Lake Rd. Tickets can be purchased at givebutter.com/rnVlzF. – J.G.