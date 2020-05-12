Community COVID numbers for May 12

Keep your fingers crossed, for the second week in a row the trends for our community in regards to COVID-19 continue to look good. According to numbers provided by Oakland County for the ZIP codes 48367, 48370 and 48371, there was only one new case of the disease, that in the Leonard ZIP.

Since The Leader started its weekly tally of cases, based on information from Oakland County’s website, the numbers increased by the smallest amount. We started reporting the numbers on Monday, April 13. At that time we reported 47 total cases and one death in ZIP codes, 48367, 48370 and 48371. The following week (Monday, April 20) showed the largest increase — 15 new cases (to 62) and one new death (two total).

On Monday, April 27, there was an increase of 10 new cases, to 72 and another death (three total).

On Monday, May 4, there were no new deaths and only an increase of seven new cases, bringing the total to 79 in all three ZIP codes.

This week (May 12), by ZIP here is the break down:

48367 — eight total cases, zero deaths — an increase of one from last week (total population 4,613)

48370 — six total cases, two deaths — no increase from last week (total populations, 1,940)

48371 — 66 total cases, one death — no increase from last week (total population, 24,399)

Oakland County’s COVID-19 webpage has this prefix, “This data is not a complete picture of community exposure since it only reflects actual test results. Testing capacity has been limited to date. All parts of the county should strictly adhere to Stay at Home Order and practice all safety guidance when needing to visit an essential business. This map will be updated in the evening as data is received.”

To check the numbers for yourself, here is the web address: www.oakgov.com/covid/casesByZip.html