Community Meals needs your support

By James Hanlon

Leader Staff Writer

A meal program that has kept folks fed through the economic difficulties caused by the pandemic just lost a vital lifeline.

The Community Meals program offers a free, cooked meal and groceries to anyone in need, at Oxford United Methodist Church (21 E. Burdick St.) every Wednesday from 5:30 to 6:30. The program relies on volunteers and donations from the community.

Throughout the crisis, Oxford Schools Nutrition Services Department donated leftovers from its own free meals program to Community Meals. The school’s program ended last Wednesday, Aug. 19.

“They’ve been incredibly generous with us,” said Connie Miller, the lead organizer of Community Meals.

As they lose that extra assistance from the schools, Community Meals is seeing its highest weekly numbers yet. When the crisis first started in March, there were about 40 people a week. It only grew from there. Now they average about 150. “We have new faces every week,” Miller said.

Miller, the host of “Connie’s Kitchen” on Oxford Community Television, has been volunteering with Community Meals almost since the program started over a decade ago. When COVID-19 hit, Miller kept the program going and started handing out groceries in addition to prepared meals. “We are committed to stay here at the church every Wednesday and to help these people,” she said.

The program doesn’t turn anyone away. Anyone who needs food, gets food, no questions asked. “A lot of people who have pulled up are friends of mine, people I have known for years. They’re confused and they’re embarrassed. And I tell them, don’t be. You didn’t create this situation and we’re doing our best to deal with it.

“I’ve had people come through the line that in the past have been donors. And now they’re on the other side. There is no shame in it. Nobody expected this.”

Miller and her volunteers try to give everything away week to week, so she has to start over, resupplying everything on Thursdays. She’s rallying the community, pleading for help.

Donation boxes for nonperishable food have been set up at Oxford Township Hall (300 Dunlap Rd.), Oxford Village Office (22 W. Burdick St.), and the OCTV studios adjacent to the Parks and Rec. department at Seymour Lake Park (2795 Seymour Lake Rd.).

People are graciously bringing in produce from their gardens. There is no way to store produce until Wednesdays, so folks can bring their fruits and veggies to the church at 4:30 on Wednesdays or call Connie at 248-933-4579. “I can come to your house, you can come to my house, we can meet in the middle, whatever works.”

There’s also a crowdfunding campaign (Neighbors Feeding Neighbors in Oxford, MI) on GoFundMe.com. The money will be used to buy milk, eggs, fresh produce and other groceries.

Miller is not asking for anything big. She would rather see $5 from a bunch of people, which gives everyone a stake in the community, than a few large contributions. “Trust me, doing this will give you such a sense of accomplishment and a real thing you can do that hasn’t been taken out of your hands and it will move you forward in ways you don’t understand.”

She encourages donating loose change. “Pocket change adds up. I know that because every time I pull pocket change out of my car, I have a couple bucks, because you just throw it there and don’t think about it – We think about it.”

In terms of volunteers, there has been overwhelming support from the surrounding community, including every member of the Oxford Township Board.

“This is not going to end anytime soon, sadly. I just see a big wave of it getting a lot worse.”

The program will continue, one way or another, every Wednesday in the church parking lot. Members of the public are asked to please remain in their vehicles while the food is being served. Meals and groceries will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. All are welcome.