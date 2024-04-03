Community Pride Scholarship for Oxford High School seniors

OXFORD TWP. – “What does the Oxford community mean to you?” Oxford High School seniors can answer that question and apply for a Community Pride Scholarship

The deadline to apply for the $1,000 dollar scholarships is April 12, 2024. Up to four scholarships will be awarded.

This is the third year the Oxford Chamber of Commerce has partnered with Genisys Credit Union to award four seniors a Community Pride Scholarship.

Go to the Genisys Credit Union website, school counseling office or the Village of Oxford offices for an application.

Scholarship criteria includes:

Applicants must be a graduating Oxford High School senior with a grade point average (GPA) of 2.5 or higher.

Students may attend any college, university, trade school, or employer-sponsored skilled trade

apprenticeship program and choose any course of study as a full-time student.

Applicants must submit an essay, artwork, video, or music, etc. explaining “What does the

Oxford community mean to you?”

One letter of recommendation, a page or less in length, from a non-family member detailing why the student would be a good choice for the Community Pride Scholarship. The letter can be from a teacher, coach, school administrator or any other adult over the age of 21.

A print version of the application is available and can be submitted to any Genisys Credit Union branch or the Oxford High School Counseling Office.

Application must be received by close of business on April 12, 2024. Genisys Credit Union and Oxford Chamber of Commerce employees, contract employees, or board members, their immediate relatives, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews are not eligible to apply.

All complete applications will be reviewed by members of the Community Pride Scholarship Committee. Scholarships will be awarded by May 3. The scholarship check will be made payable to the educational institution, not to the student.

Online application: www.genisyscu.org/OHSPride. – J.N.