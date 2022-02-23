Community Snow Day at the park

By Dean Vaglia

Leader Staff Writer

Oxford Township Parks and Recreation, in conjunction with Oakland County Parks and Recreation and the Oxford Athletics Boosters, is hosting a Community Snow Day on Saturday, Feb. 26.

Running from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the south end of Seymour Lake Township Park, the event offers family fun for all who come.

“It is a community-wide snow day we are offering for free to the community of Oxford or really anyone who would like to join us,” Lauren Smith, recreation supervisor for enrichment and special events, said.

Activities and events featured include ice skating at the ice rink, the Zoom Zoom Sledding Hill, winter foot golf and take-home bird feeder kits. Oakland County Parks and Recreation will be in the park from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. to provide snowshoeing, an “Evergreen Exploration’’ scavenger hunt, winter nature crafts, snow art and an “interactive seasonal snack.”

Events will be centered around the Laidler Pavilion and fire pits will provide warmth. Attendees must bring their own sleds, ice skates and s’mores ingredients. Hockey is not permitted on the ice rink during the Community Snow Day.

The idea for the Community Snow Day stems from last February’s family sledding event.

“[The sledding event] was a huge hit, so we are kinda adding elements to that,” Smith said. “That was an evening [event] … this will be on Saturday so we are hoping to get the afternoon crowd.”

Oxford Township Parks and Recreation will provide free hot chocolate while the Oxford Athletics Boosters will sell concessions and Oxford High School merchandise, including Oxford Strong apparel.