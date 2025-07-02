Concerts in the Park

By on No Comment

Alyssa Pajakowski sings during Cosmic Groove’s performance on June 19 at Centennial Park. There is not a concert on July 3, but performances will resume on July 10. Photo by Joseph Goral

The Oxford Downtown Development Authority’s Concerts in the Park series continues in Centennial Park, 41 S. Washington St. Concerts are every week, 6:30-8 p.m. on Thursday night, except the week of July 4.
Concerts will resume on July 10 with the Uptown Allstars. Topper Most performs on July 17, Billy Mack on July 25, RSO on July 31 and Minimum Wage on Aug. 7.
Aug. 14 is the End of Summer Party and includes a live DJ and activities for kids.
Concerts are free to attend. See downtownoxofrd.info for more information.

Concerts in the Park added by on
View all posts by Joseph Goral →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *