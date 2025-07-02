The Oxford Downtown Development Authority’s Concerts in the Park series continues in Centennial Park, 41 S. Washington St. Concerts are every week, 6:30-8 p.m. on Thursday night, except the week of July 4.

Concerts will resume on July 10 with the Uptown Allstars. Topper Most performs on July 17, Billy Mack on July 25, RSO on July 31 and Minimum Wage on Aug. 7.

Aug. 14 is the End of Summer Party and includes a live DJ and activities for kids.

Concerts are free to attend. See downtownoxofrd.info for more information.