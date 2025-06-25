Concerts in the Park begins

The Downtown Oxford Concerts in the Park Series officially kicked off on June 19 at Centennial Park, 41 S. Washington Street, Oxford. Concerts are every week, 6:30-8 p.m. on Thursday night, except the week of July 4. See downtownoxofrd.info for more information. The events are free and open to the public.
Concert schedule:
June 26 – Dueling Pianos
July 10 – Uptown Allstars
July 17 – Topper Most
July 24 – Billy Mack
July 31 – RSO
August 7 – Minimum Wage
August 14 – End of Summer Party. Includes a live DJ and Kids activities
Photos by Joseph Goral
