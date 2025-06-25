Concerts in the Park begins

The Downtown Oxford Concerts in the Park Series officially kicked off on June 19 at Centennial Park, 41 S. Washington Street, Oxford. Concerts are every week, 6:30-8 p.m. on Thursday night, except the week of July 4. See downtownoxofrd.info for more information. The events are free and open to the public.

Concert schedule:

June 26 – Dueling Pianos

July 10 – Uptown Allstars

July 17 – Topper Most

July 24 – Billy Mack

July 31 – RSO

August 7 – Minimum Wage

August 14 – End of Summer Party. Includes a live DJ and Kids activities

Photos by Joseph Goral