By Teddy Rydquist

Leader Staff Writer

On Nov. 13, Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched for a report of domestic violence on Indian Knolls Street.

As is common in these disputes, the 31-year-old husband and his 29-year-old wife gave conflicting stories as to what had occurred. The man said his wife had confronted him about some pictures she found on his cell phone and was yelling in his face, causing him to push her to move away from him.

He then said she repeatedly hit him in the head, breaking his glasses in the process.

The man presented a broken pair of glasses, but deputies did not observe any cuts or marks on his face or head, where he claimed to have been struck repeatedly.

According to reports, the woman confirmed confronting her husband about the pictures on his cell phone and said she asked him to delete them, but he refused.

She said a verbal argument ensued and he was calling her names and screaming in her face. The woman then said her husband pushed her, at which time, she slapped him.

After speaking with both parties, deputies placed the man under arrest, based on the fact both he and his wife said he was the first one to make actual physical contact.

Following their review of the matter, the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office declined to authorize any charges against the man.