Congrats to Oxford High Schools Class of 2020

Oxford School’s Transportation Department wanted to congratulate the class of 2020 in a big way. So, last Friday they got 22 drivers and buses together to form the numbers in the south parking lot.

“Everyone involved was very supportive and had a great time participating,” said Transportation Director Ann Weeden. “Getting everyone in their buses, up to the high school and in line took less time than I thought, about half an hour.” Communications Director Matt Johnson took the picture from a drone. “He was a tremendous help making sure we were in position,” Weeden said.

The picture was shared on the district’s social media pages.

“It was a wonderful opportunity for us to congratulate the 2020 graduating class!” remarked Weeden.