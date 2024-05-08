Connie Corbin 1955-2024

On April 16, 2024, Connie Jo Brochu Corbin passed away peacefully in her home in Addison Township.

Born in 1955 in Ferndale to Roger Brochu and Nina Hagan Brochu, she attended Pontiac Catholic High School. Connie always wanted to be a mother and live in the woods. She was blessed to have two boys: Josh and Justin, who were her whole world.

In the mid-1980’s she founded a successful kitchen and bath design business. Connie and her husband Kevin took great pride in building their dream home in the woods, and they enjoyed watching the wildlife and appreciating the natural beauty of their property.

Connie loved everyone and everything (including her pets) but especially the Beatles. People were drawn to her ever positive and outgoing personality, great sense of humor and compassionate heart. She was the “unofficial mom” to many people in her life and she was generous in sharing encouragement and advice.

Connie saw the best in people, stayed in touch with friends and family near and far, and served as the family “connector,” organizing parties and family reunions. Family meant everything to her – down to the cousins of the cousins.

In addition to her husband Kevin, and son Justin, she is survived by her sisters Susan Greenhalgh (Stephen) and Sherry Richardson (Paul); and her nieces Meghan, Ellie, Hannah and Halley; and many other family members and family friends who miss her dearly.

We know that she is at peace, reunited with her beloved son Josh and her parents Roger and Nina. There was no one quite like Connie and there never will be. Her light lives on in those who knew her and were touched by her kindness and love.

A funeral service will be held Sunday, May 5, 2024, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Bob Holt officiating, at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home on 111 E. Flint St. in Lake Orion, Michigan. The family will welcome friends for visitation from noon to 3 p.m. Connie will be laid to rest on Monday, May 6, 2024, at 11 a.m. at White Chapel Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to cover the cost of the funeral.

Reflections may be shared at www.sparksgriffin.com