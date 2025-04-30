Constance Proulx, 86

Constance (Connie) Anne Proulx, age 86 of Clifford, Michigan passed away on April 25, 2025 at McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac, Michigan, surrounded by her family. Connie was born Feb., 3, 1939 to Henry and Dorothy (Canavan) Dahl in Detroit. She grew up in Oxford and graduated from Oxford High School in 1957. She then attended Mt. Caramel in pursuit of her nursing degree. Connie followed her calling as a nurse, and retired from nursing after 50 years. In her free time, Connie enjoyed crocheting and knitting, working jigsaw puzzles and working with the outdoors as an arborist; however, her family enjoyed her hobbies of baking and candy making often! She is survived by son Randy (Pauline) Ahmann, brother Philip (Ruth) Dahl, sisters Gretchen Dahl (Jerry) Reeves and Valerie Dean; grandchildren Sarah Ahmann and Nicholas Ahmann and five great-grandchildren. She was aunt to numerous nieces and nephews and had many beloved cousins. She is preceded in death by long-time companion Donald Whittkopf, her parents, brother Duane Dahl and beloved cat “Batman.” Visitation for Connie will be Saturday, May 3, 2025 from 1-3 p.m. at Blackburn Chapel-Martin Funeral Home of North Branch. A Memorial Service is at 3 p.m. at Blackburn Chapel-Martin Funeral Home with burial immediately after. Connie will be laid to rest next to her beloved companion Donald Whittkopf at West Burlington Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Cancer Center at McLaren Lapeer Region Foundation. Arrangements made by Blackburn Chapel-Martin Funeral Home.