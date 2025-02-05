Construction to connect park restrooms to sewer system

Saradan Construction, based in Oxford, is installing 855 feet of sanitary sewer pipe in Stoney Lake Township Park. Installation of the 8-inch and 6-inch diameter pipes began last week.

This pipe will be used to connect the park’s restrooms to the public sewer system, thus ending the facility’s dependence on an aging septic system, said C.J. Carnacchio, Oxford Township communications and grants manager.

This connection is possible because last year the township installed an 18-inch-diameter concrete sewer line along M-24 from Harriet Street to Dunlap Road. – J.N.