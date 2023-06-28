Cooling off at the KLR

Last week parents, grandparents and lots of area children took advantage of the cool waters of the KLR Splashpad when temperatures approached 90 degrees.

The Splashpad is located at Seymour Lake Township Park, 2795 Seymour Lake Road, is open Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. There is no charge to use the splashpad, however it is not supervised. According to the park’s website, children must have adult supervision. There is no rough play, profanity, smoking, vaping, food, shampoo or animals allowed. Alcohol is prohibited.

For more information about the KLR Splashpad call 248-628-1720. — Don Rush