Cooling off at the KLR

By on No Comment

Splish, splash! — Last week with temperatures close to 90, area children found a way to cool off at the
KLR Splashpad in Seymour Lake Township Park. Here three-year-old Beau Smith squirts Tommy Rochon, who is also three. For more pictures of the fun please see below. Photos by D. Rush

Last week parents, grandparents and lots of area children took advantage of the cool waters of the KLR Splashpad when temperatures approached 90 degrees.
The Splashpad is located at Seymour Lake Township Park, 2795 Seymour Lake Road, is open Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. There is no charge to use the splashpad, however it is not supervised. According to the park’s website, children must have adult supervision. There is no rough play, profanity, smoking, vaping, food, shampoo or animals allowed. Alcohol is prohibited.
For more information about the KLR Splashpad call 248-628-1720.  — Don Rush

Cooling off at the KLR added by on
View all posts by Don Rush →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.