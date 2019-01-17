Cops: Wanted man arrested after 7 months on the run

Robert Cameron, a 35-year-old Leonard man, was arraigned on Jan. 11 after nearly seven months of allegedly eluding the police.

Cameron, currently incarcerated in Oakland County Jail while he awaits trail, is being charged with one count of assault, two counts of assaulting a police officer, one count of forced entry and one count of damage to property. Bond was set at $50,000 with no 10 percent option.

Cameron was arrested by Imlay City Police for driving without a valid license and was, authorities believe, attempting It all started back in May 2018 when Cameron was in the Village of Oxford at a home on Burdick St. visiting his children. According to the police report, he was visiting the children at that time because his ex-girlfriend, who has a personal protection order against him, was at work.

After the children went to bed, he and a 44-year-old Oxford woman who lives in the home sat down for a “few drinks.” The woman later told police she had consumed four beers and Cameron consumed a fifth of whiskey. The woman called police after Cameron allegedly pushed her through a glass door.

When village police arrived at the home, Cameron was gone. While they were out searching for him, the woman called to say he had returned to the home.

According to the report, Cameron had allegedly forcibly re-entered the home and run into the basement. When police went to the basement, they found him “hiding behind the heater.” The report states officers had to command Cameron to come out four times before he complied. He then allegedly walked at the officers, and was tasered to the ground after three commands to get on the ground.

The report stated the officers and Cameron then engaged in a struggle. After being tasered, Cameron reportedly got up and tried to run out of the house. In the struggle, the officer who authored the report wrote Cameron allegedly swung “his arm backwards, hitting me in my shoulder and chin.”

Cameron was allegedly able to flee the home and, despite the efforts of Oxford Village Police, Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies and Lake Orion Police, he was not located until Jan. 11. He reportedly returned to the house on Burdick St. once more to allegedly assault and attempt to take the cellphone of the 44-year-old woman.