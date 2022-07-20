Cost projections spike for new Addison Township Library

By Don Rush

What a difference a week makes.

Final costs for the new Addison Township Public Library building were presented on July 12, at the New Building Committee meeting. According to James Baldiga, president of the library’s board of trustees, “This total is no longer an estimate or a projection. The established total cost for site preparation and new building construction is now $1.78 million This represents a 25% increase over projections. A week ago we were looking at $150,000 loan to meet our goal. Now we’ll need a $530,000 loan.”

The original projection to build the new library was $1.3 million

Bids based on finalized project specifications were submitted by contractors on June 30. This was compiled by The Alan Group, the library’s construction management firm. Baldiga said the board anticipated a cost increase, “But not to this extent.”

According to Baldiga, project line items with exceptional increases included the new building’s electrical system which was an 84% increase over projections; masonry work increased by 110%. James Ratliff, construction manager of The Alan Group, attributes the increases to extensive construction market pressure since the conceptual budget in 2019.

“It’s complicated,” Baldiga said. “It’s not just one thing. The property which was donated to us to build the new library has never been developed. Site preparation costs were not what we expected. We didn’t know there’s a storm drain that empties onto the property. Now, we have to dig a 327 foot tunnel to move the water. We’re gonna’ need 11,000 yards of fill. That’s 400 double gravel trucks. The cost to truck in the gravel – because of the cost of diesel fuel – exceeds the cost of the fill.”

The library board was to meet this week to discuss these developments in the project’s total cost.

“The thing is, this bid is good for 30 days. Our construction manager said if we hold off on this, we can expect the cost to go up another 25% next year,” Baldiga said.

In three years fundraising efforts for the library raised $750,000, he said. Fundraising efforts originally generated 86% of the expected funds needed.

“With the current figures, the library is now actually at 70% of our fundraising goal. The difference is expected to be made up through a construction loan,” he said, adding, “However, as we are a township library, Addison Township has to co-sign our loan. So, there is a path to getting where we need to be, and it has to go through the township.”

Earlier in the year, he hoped the groundbreaking for the library would happen, “no later than June.” It is now up in the air.

Baldiga added, “If anybody knows of a foundation or group that makes donations for projects like these, please let us know. If you live in the township and support the library, call the township and let the supervisor know.”

To learn more about the project and how to get involved the website letsbuildalibrary.org.