Council approves sign limiting Lakes Edge Drive student drop off

The Oxford Village Council approved sign text and instillation to limit student drop off on Lakes Edge Drive during its meeting on July 9.

Signage will be posted on the brick wall at the northern side of the intersection at Lakes Edge Drive and Oxford Lakes Drive, while another sign “could be posted on the right side of Lakes Edge Drive where it begins eastward from Oxford Lakes Drive,” according to village documents.

Oxford Village Chief of Police Micheal Solwold said on May 14 that residents have used Lakes Edge Drive as a drop off point for years. Solwold said it has resulted in high traffic, knocking over mail boxes, running over sprinkler heads, light’s in windows and other issues.

Necessary ordinance amendments will be prepared for the council’s Aug. 13, meeting. – J.G.