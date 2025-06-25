Council OKs Melisa Counelis to DDA board

By Joseph Goral

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

Oxford — The Oxford Village Council voted to appoint Melisa Counelis to Oxford’s Downtown Development Authority Board of Directors on June 10.

Counelis owns the Melisa Counelis Farm Bureau Agency in Oxford, and has been on the DDA’s promotion committee for several years. According to the DDA’s Facebook Page, Counelis runs the chili cookoff at the Scarecrow Fest and sponsors events.

“She has been instrumental in helping us accomplish many things at the DDA, and we are so excited to have her take the next step to be on the board,” a DDA Facebook post reads.

Counelis’s first DDA meeting was June 17. Then village council member Maureen Helmuth was absent for the meeting.