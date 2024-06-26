Council OKs Priority Waste for trash hauling

GFL steps out of area municipal contracts

On June 11, the Oxford Village Council voted during a council meeting unanimously to authorize Village Manager Joe Madore to transfer the village’s residential trash haul pickup from Green for Life Environmental (GFL) to Priority Waste. Council President Kelsey Cooke was absent.

While GFL is selling their route to Priority Waste, Madore said that the village’s contract with GFL is still in place.

There is an assignment clause in this contract allowing the village to move the contract to Priority Waste. Everything in the contract, including rates, will remain the same when it is picked up by Priority Waste, according to Madore.

On June 4, 2024 Ontario-based GFL, the current waste hauler for the village, announced they had sold 73 municipal contracts to Clinton Township based-Priority Waste. The deal is complete July 1.

On June 17, the Lake Orion Township Board of Trustees voted 7-0 consenting to the agreement transfer of the solid waste, recycling, and yard waste collection from GFL to Priority Waste.