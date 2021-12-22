Council talks donations, rentals

By Dean Vaglia

Leader Staff Writer

Oxford Village Council met for its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 14. Topics of discussion included the handling of Nov. 30 donations, rental inspections and filling appointments. Councilmembers Lori Bourgeau and Maureen Helmuth were absent, the former attending the night’s Oxford Community Schools Board meeting.

Honoring and Donations Update

Each member of the council gave statements regarding the Nov. 30 shooting, reflecting on the day’s events and thanking first responders for their efforts. The council also unanimously passed a resolution honoring the victims and first responders.

“I want my children and children of all ages to learn that this unspeakable tragedy will not define us; it’s not who we are,” Village President Kelsey Cooke said in her statement. “Oxford High School will return to its rightful place of educational excellence, where students go to learn and graduate to their rightful place as citizens of our future. While we grieve today and for too many tomorrows, let us embrace the memory of those who were taken from us as we recognize those who came to our aid.”

The resolutions and statements were followed by discussion with Oxford Township Supervisor Jack Curtis regarding how funds donated in the wake of the shooting will be handled. Curtis and Cooke agreed neither council or the Township Board are properly suited for determining how the nearly $1 million in donations will be used and distributed, and followed the recommendation of Village Manger Joe Madore and attorney Robert Davis to work with the nonprofit National Compassion Fund (NCF).

The NCF is a 501(c)(3) affiliated with the National Center for Victims of Crime and people directly affected by events like 9/11 and shootings that took place in Columbine, Colorado; Virginia Tech and Aurora, Colorado. The NCF focuses on giving money directly to victims rather than building memorials, with local steering committees determining how the money is divided up in public meetings. The NCF receives funding from donors, allowing it to operate without taking a cut of donations. Several funds the NCF are operating support the victims of the Indianapolis FedEx shooting and the Surfside, Florida apartment collapse.

Money given to the Oxford Bank and Genisys Credit Union funds will likely be transferred to a NCF fund for Oxford (a fund has not been set up yet) while money collected for specific victim funds will go to those victims.

“We should all move independently to support going to [the NCF] and then somebody has to make a final decision to enter the agreement,” Davis said.

Cooke and Curtis agreed with the attorney’s idea, and the board voted to approve the NCF handling general donation funds given it changes some vague language (“Oxford” could mean either the village or township) and that the township agrees to approve, too. Curtis said he would speak with the Township Board about the NCF and would vote on the decision at their January meeting.

Rental Update

Davis briefed the board on a modified list of rental inspection criteria, consisting of 12 requirements designed to establish a baseline of safety.

“The purpose of the registration is so that we know, so that law enforcement and fire enforcement and public safety is aware of where renters might be,” Davis said. “In small communities and downtown communities … renters are quite often not where you would think they are.”

Davis said the registration should be free, though landlords who do not register would be sanctioned. Though current rentals might not be properly zoned, Davis said existing rentals likely have an argument for a “nonconforming but lawful use” exemption from zoning penalties, though the defense is void once the existing agreement is broken.

Cooke motioned to set a first reading for a registration ordinance at January’s meeting, and the council unanimously agreed.

Appointments and Considerations

The council unanimously appointed several people to boards.

Patrica Mueller was recommended to the Oxford-Addison Youth Assistance Board.

Karen Etherton, Kathy Hummel and Lynn Royster were appointed to the Beautification Committee. Etherson is continuing her seat on the committee.

Leslie Pielack was appointed to the Planning Commission.

No decision was made to fill several Downtown Development Authority (DDA) and Zoning Board of Appeals seats, the council holding off until more applications come in.

Resolutions

The council passed resolutions opting-out of the Publicly Funded Health Insurance Contribution Act for 2022 and resolutions affirming the Village Manager and Clerk/Treasure 2022 goals and objectives.

Other Business

The council approved the 2022 schedule of holidays and meetings for the village government and DDA.

Clerk/Treasurer Tere Onica had her annual evaluation in a closed session at the end of the meeting.