Councilmember Ross resigns

By Don Rush

Towards the end of the Jan. 10 Oxford Village Council meeting there was a little levity before some regrets.

Council members had in their hands a letter of resignation from Ashley Ross, of Pontiac St. As soon as Council President Kelesy Cooke brought up the agenda item of Ross’ impending resignation, village attorney Bob Davis blurted out, “Move to reject.”

Councilmember Maureen Helmuth, immediately followed up with her own words, “I move to adjourn!”

After the laughter, council got down to business with Ross, who was elected to serve on council in 2020, offered why she tendered her resignation, “In 2021 I took a job that involved a lot of travel. Because of COVID there was not much traveling.”

In December she added, she knew traveling would now become a bigger part of her employment. “I would miss about half the meetings. And, the meetings I could attend . . . I would be coming right off the road. This wouldn’t be fair to you, the community, my kids and my husband. I love giving to the community, but going forward I can no longer do it.”

Her resignation included her responsibilities to the Oxford Downtown Development Authority, where she was the President’s Designee and Chair of their Economic Vitality committee. Her resignation will be effective Jan. 31.

Council unanimously accepted Ross’ resignation “with regrets.” Council hopes to fill the vacancy at the Feb. 14 meeting.

* * *

In this week’s Oxford Leader, Village Manager Joe Madore placed a Public Notice to fill Ross’ vacancy. According to the notice, “Applicants must be 21 years of age or older, a resident of the Village of Oxford for not less than 6-months, and a registered voter in this jurisdiction.”

Those interested in applying should submit a resume with a cover letter to Village of Oxford, 22 W. Burdick Street P.O. Box 94, Oxford, MI. 48371, or email manager@thevillageofoxford.org.

According to the notice, “resumes are to be submitted no later than noon on Thursday, Feb. 9.”