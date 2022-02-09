Council’s February meeting date changed

By Dean Vaglia

Leader Staff Writer

The Village of Oxford Village Council moved its February meeting date from Tuesday the 8th to Wednesday the 9th (tonight).

“There were some scheduling conflicts with council and residents placing a priority on attending school board meetings, which are also the first Tuesday of the month,” Tere Onica, Oxford Village Clerk, said via email. “This is directly related to concerns over the school shooting and student safety.”

Several council members have missed meetings in order to attend Oxford Community Schools Board of Education meetings. Lori Bourgeau missed the Dec. 14 and Jan. 11 meetings while Allison Kemp missed the Jan. 11 meeting. Both meetings take place on the same day and have overlapping start times.

The question of a date change came up at the end of the Jan. 11 meeting with Ashley Ross bringing up the subject and Maureen Helmuth suggesting the fourth Tuesday of the month. According to Onica, rescheduling discussions continued after the meeting and settled on Wednesday. The February date change is temporary and the March meeting date is up for discussion.

“At this point the change is temporary,” Onica said. “We are not sure how long, perhaps to the end of the school year. That will be up to the council.”