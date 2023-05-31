County accolades

Oakland County Schools recently awarded Leonard Elementary School’s Amanda Sampson, pictured, 2023 Support Person of the Year for the county. Amanda Carcone, a third grade teacher at Leonard said of Sampson, “The way Amanda is able to make connections with the students that she supports is absolutely amazing! Students trust her whole-heartedly and know that she is there to help them with not only their academic needs, but also to be a listening ear. She takes her job very seriously and knows the impact that her job will have on each person that she connects with.” Photo provided
