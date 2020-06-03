County distributes re-open kits to businesses

By James Hanlon

Leader Staff Writer

Oxford Downtown Development Authority is helping Oakland County distribute approximately 200 COVID-19 safety toolkits to give Oxford village and township small businesses essential materials for reopening.

The kits, which includ

e facemasks, no-touch thermometers, gloves and sanitizer, come in self-contained “Oakland Together” plastic totes. The 200 kits are among 10,000 the county is distributing through 50 locations.

“The kits serve two purposes,” Oakland County Executive David Coulter said. “We want to give our small businesses essential materials that have been difficult to acquire and are necessary when the OK comes for businesses to reopen safely. At the same time, we want customers to feel confident that our businesses are doing all they can to keep their customers and their employees safe. This is a priority for everyone.”

The kits are intended for small businesses (50 employees or less) and nonprofit organizations. Besides masks and gloves, the kits include floor stickers for interior spacing of customers or employees, posters and ideas for social distancing. The kits have more than $400 worth of supplies, according to the county.

The kits were handed out to business owners at Oxford Village Offices Friday, May 29 and Monday, June 1.