County to start local road projects

Ah, the birds are chirping, the buds budding and the squirrels darting to and fro in front of oncoming traffic. It’s spring and the Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) kicked off its $79 million road construction season, which will bring road improvements to parts of both Oxford and Addison townships.

This year’s list of road improvements includes many major resurfacing projects including major resurfacings, construction of six new roundabouts, paving a gravel road, three bridge replacements, five culvert replacements and numerous simple resurfacing projects

Locally the project list includes:

Simple Resurfacing — Rochester Road, Tienken to Lakeville Road. Progect will be in Rochester Hills, Oakland Township and Addison Township. Cost $3.7 million.

Bridge Replacement — Maloney Street over Clear Lake/Long Lake in Oxford Township at a cost of $2 million.