COVID-19 cases by zip code

Oakland County released an interactive map Monday, showing positive cases of COVID-19 by zip code.

As of March 30, the map showed there are three positive cases in the 48371 zip code, which contains most of Oxford Township, Oxford Village and part of Brandon Township. There are two positive cases in 48370, in Addison Township and zero cases in 48367, also in Addison. The map will be updated daily.

The map can be found through a link at the county’s COVID-19 website, oakgov.com/covid. There are 1,214 cases in the county and 29 deaths.