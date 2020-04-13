COVID-19 numbers as of Monday, April 13.

Using the county’s tabulations, cases of COVID-19 there has been one death confirmed as caused by the disease, in the Oxford/Addison community.

With a total population of 30,892, there were 47 total cases and the one death. By ZIP Code, 48367 (Leonard and East Addison Township) had five cases, zero deaths, with a population of 4,613. In the 48370 ZIP (West Addison Township), there were also five cases and zero deaths. The population there, according to the Oakland County COVID-19 website, is 1,940. In the 48371 ZIP, with an Oxford Village and Township population of 24,339, there were 37 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with one death.

Oakland County’s COVID-19 webpage has this prefix, “This data is not a complete picture of community exposure since it only reflects actual test results. Testing capacity has been limited to date. All parts of the county should strictly adhere to Stay at Home Order and practice all safety guidance when needing to visit an essential business. This map will be updated in the evening as data is received.”

To check the numbers for yourself, here is the web address: www.oakgov.com/covid/casesByZip.html