COVID-19 numbers as of Monday, April 20

Using the county’s tabulations, cases of COVID-19 there has been two deaths confirmed as caused by the disease, in the Oxford/Addison community.

With a total population of 30,892, there were 62 total cases and two deaths. Last Monday we reported there were 47 cases and one death.

By ZIP Code, 48367 (Leonard and East Addison Township) is up one case this week to six cases, zero deaths, with a population of 4,613. In the 48370 ZIP (West Addison Township), there were also five cases and one death. The population there, according to the Oakland County COVID-19 website, is 1,940. In the 48371 ZIP, with an Oxford Village and Township population of 24,339, there were 51 cases confirmed COVID-19 cases, up from 37 last week, with one death.

Oakland County’s COVID-19 webpage has this prefix, “This data is not a complete picture of community exposure since it only reflects actual test results. Testing capacity has been limited to date. All parts of the county should strictly adhere to Stay at Home Order and practice all safety guidance when needing to visit an essential business. This map will be updated in the evening as data is received.”

To check the numbers for yourself, here is the web address: www.oakgov.com/covid/casesByZip.html