COVID-19 numbers as of Monday, April 27

For the last three weeks, The Leader has kept track of the number of COVID-19 cases in our community, as reported on by Oakland County. Every Monday morning, we update the numbers. From April 13, to today, April 27, the number of cases has increased from 47, to 72 positively tested COVID cases. Three people have perished. In the first week, one person had reportedly died because of COVID — that was in the Oxford Zip Code, 48371.

One April 20, another person had died in our community, that was in the west side of Addison Township, in the 48370 ZIP. Since last Monday, another person has perished because of the disease from this ZIP code.

* * *

For the week beginning Monday, April 27, here is how it breaks down.

With a total population of 30,892, there were 72 total cases and two deaths. Last Monday we reported there were 62 cases and two death.

By ZIP Code, 48367 (Leonard and East Addison Township) there were seven cases this week (six cases last week), zero deaths, with a population of 4,613. In the 48370 ZIP (West Addison Township), there are six cases and two deaths (five cases and one death last week). The population there, according to the Oakland County COVID-19 website, is 1,940. In the 48371 ZIP, with an Oxford Village and Township population of 24,339, there were 59 cases confirmed COVID-19 cases, up from 37 the first week (51 last week). Since the first week of our reporting, there have been no other COVID deaths in the 48371 ZIP.

Oakland County’s COVID-19 webpage has this prefix, “This data is not a complete picture of community exposure since it only reflects actual test results. Testing capacity has been limited to date. All parts of the county should strictly adhere to Stay at Home Order and practice all safety guidance when needing to visit an essential business. This map will be updated in the evening as data is received.”

To check the numbers for yourself, here is the web address: www.oakgov.com/covid/casesByZip.html