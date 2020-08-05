COVID-19 update: Week 17

Based on numbers provided by the Oakland County COVID-19 by Zip Code website, here are the numbers for this week. We tabulated these on Monday, Aug. 3 — our 17th week of reporting.

48367 — four new cases in the last 30 days; 16 total, one death.

48370 — one new cases in the last 30 days; six total, one death.

48371 — 14 new cases in the last 30 days; 95 total, three deaths.