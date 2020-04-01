COVID-19 updates: Oxford in lock-down

By James Hanlon

Leader Staff Writer

In response to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s March 23 “Stay Home, Stay Safe” Executive Order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the Oxford Township Office at 300 Dunlap Rd. will remain closed. Elected officials and employees will continue to work and perform their duties, as needed, from home.

If there are any senior citizens (age 60 and older) and/or individuals with underlying health conditions living in Oxford Township or Village who need help getting food and/or other essentials during this period, they are welcome to call the township at (248) 462-9997 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and they will do their best to connect them with the appropriate resources.

The Village Offices at 22 W. Burdick St. will also remain closed to the public. Staff that can work from home have been instructed to do so, and office employees will stagger their days to ensure that there will be no interruption of services to the community such as public works, garbage collection, water and wastewater treatment.

The dropbox will be available and actively checked daily for bill payments and deliveries can still be made to the police station. Police station will remain open – Mon-Thurs 9-5, Fri 10-5, but will not be doing fingerprinting for employment or court ordered breath tests at this time.

North Oakland Transportation Authority (NOTA) is still providing rides to senior citizens, individuals with disabilities and low-income residents in Oxford, Addison and Orion townships. In response to the COVID-19 crisis, NOTA is also making some food deliveries for Oxford-Orion FISH and handling grocery/prescription medication pickups and deliveries for citizens who require and request assistance.

Vehicles are frequently sanitized. NOTA can be reached by calling (248) 693-7100.

Although they are not required to cease take-out services, some restaurants have elected to temporarily close anyway.

Despite success in the take-out game, “it doesn’t feel like we are doing the right thing as of today,” wrote Oxford Tap in a March 27 closure announcement. “We would rather be a part of the solution than be a part of the problem. . . Michigan and Oakland county numbers have been climbing at an alarming rate. The health of our crew and customers is our number one concern.”

Gravel Capital Brewing made a similar statement last week. Both Oxford Tap and Gravel Capital indicated they would reevaluate the situation weekly.

Magic Brownie Box has also closed temporarily, citing difficulty obtaining supplies.