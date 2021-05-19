COVID-19 vaccine shots in Addison Twp. and updates

The Oakland County Health Department will be in Leonard this Friday (May 21) administering vaccinations to fight COVID-19. According to Leonard Village President Michael McDonald, the location will be at the Addison Township Fire Hall at 4026 Forest Street in Leonard. They are administering the Pfizer vaccine from 1 to 4 p.m. A second dose will be available on June 11.

***

In our 58th week of reporting local COVID numbers, our area again saw an increase in both in deaths and total cases, however new cases, over last week, dropped.

According to numbers provided by the county, last week we reported there were a total of 2,509 cases from Leonard, west to Oxford. This week, 2,654. Recent cases, which “… are the positive confirmed cases within the last 30 days,” dropped from 610 to 435. The population for our area is 30,892.

The 48371 ZIP saw the bulk of increases in a week, from 2,036 total cases to 2,159 cases; recent cases down from 485 to 354. The 48367 saw an increase in total cases from 340 to 356 this week; new cases down from 95 cases to 61. The 48370 ZIP recent cases decreased from 30 to 20. Total cases are up from 133 last week to 139 this week. COVID deaths for the total area jumped from 16 to 29.

COVID-19 numbers are provided by the Oakland County COVID-19 by Zip Code website. Here are the numbers for this week. We tabulated these on Monday, May 17.

48367 — 61 new cases in the last 30 days; 356 total, seven deaths.

48370 — 20 new cases in the last 30 days; 139 total, two deaths.

48371 — 354 new cases in the last 30 days; 2,159 total, 20 deaths.