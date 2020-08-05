COVID case at football conditioning

By James Hanlon

Leader Staff Writer

An individual present during recent Oxford High School football conditioning exhibited COVID-19 symptoms and subsequently tested positive for the virus during preliminary testing.

The suspected COVID patient’s last known contact with the team was Wednesday, July 29. The individual was not present during the recent Oxford Youth Football Camp, according to a July 30 district-wide notification.

“We are working closely with the Oakland County Health Division (OCHD) to confirm the positive test and identify potential exposure within our community,” wrote the Director of District Safety Operations, Jill Lemond. “We will continue to follow the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) guidelines and exercise appropriate caution while this case investigation ensues.

“While this case has not yet been confirmed by the OCHD, we encourage all athletes, families, and staff to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms. If you are concerned about your well-being, you are encouraged to call your healthcare provider.”