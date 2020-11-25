COVID closes library through November

2020 is the year that keeps on giving — and taking. This week it was another take-away, this time for patrons of the Oxford Public Library.

According to an announcement from the library, “ . . . someone in the Library has tested positive for COVID-19. All areas of the library, affected or not, have been thoroughly cleaned and sanitized. In light of the situation we are going to take a pause during this holiday week. The library will be closed until Monday, Nov. 30.”

No remote library programs were planned for this time frame, so none were disrupted. All of the library’s digital resources are still available for use.

Patrons may return their onloan items to the outside drop box or hold onto them until next week.

“No overdue fines are being charged right now, so they don’t have to worry if they hold onto the items until we reopen,” library sources said, adding, “Please continue to wear your mask and adhere to physical distancing and proper hygiene protocols.