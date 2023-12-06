By Wendi Reardon Price

Staff Writer

OXFORD — A group of women turned their creativity into food for students during the annual Crafting for Our Community event at Journey Lutheran Church, raising over $2,800 for Blessings in a Backpack on Nov. 25.

“We want to extend a huge thank you to all the ladies who crafted and shopped at our event,” said Stephanie McFadden, a member of the CFOC planning committee. “I am beyond humbled to see the proof that together we can do great things.”

A total of $2,825 was raised for Blessings in a Backpack. The funds raised are from CFOC and also include money from porch sales. When McFadden receives donated craft items she sells them and the proceeds go to Blessings in a Backpack.

“I don’t live in Oxford, but I have bought from Stephanie and donated carloads to her because I know the items will find a new home, be useful to someone, and the money will go to support feeding kids,” said Lisa Imerman. “I am honored to have created a friendship with Stephanie. Attending the crop is just icing on the cake. We get to meet, see the vast creativity of the crafters in the area, raise money for a wonderful cause.”

McFadden said a total of $18,647 has been donated to the Oxford community since the beginning of CFOC six years ago.

“We have raised enough money to feed approximately 150 Oxford students for a full year,” she said. “We have donated craft items and canned good to local schools and organizations.”

McFadden said the whole idea began with “just some moms who wanted to meet and craft together.”

The Oxford Michigan Scrapbookers Facebook group started in 2014.

Two years later, McFadden met a fellow scrapbook mom who happened to be a member of the Facebook group.

“We thought it would be nice to meet and craft together in person instead of just online,” she said. “Later that school year, we brought the idea up to Pastor Matt (Schuler) and he welcomed the idea. He would not accept any type of payment or donation to the church. Yet we didn’t feel right using the space for free as we were using their lights, heating, etc.”

Since Holy Cross Preschool had an annual coin drive for Blessings in a Backpack, she asked if they could join their cause.

The first Crafting for the Community event was held in 2017 on the Saturday following Thanksgiving and $2,800 was raised for Blessings in a Backpack, which came from registration fees, vendors and “new to you” table sales and donations.

“I am so thankful to be a part of this amazing group of ladies,” McFadden said. “This group is so much more than just paper and glue. It’s full of talent, heart and generosity.”

“We are supporting Blessing in a Backpack but the truth is we are the ones who are blessed,” Becky Banas added. “Blessed with friendship, fun and fellowship.”

The planning committee, which includes McFadden, Melissa Clark, Carolyn Howarth, Karen Riddle and Teresa Sirois, share a very heartfelt thank you to Journey Lutheran Church and vendors for the event: Adventurous Axolotl Jewelry, Amy Bezy Massage, Close to My Heart – Traci Romeo, Creative Memories – Shelly Shakinas, Finely Frosted, Gracefully Crafted by Lorry, MojiLife – Alison Bouck, Thirty-One – Lisa Sage. With a very special thank you to CFOC sponsors: Collier Lanes, Just Spooling Around, in recognition of Operation Christmas Child, Red Knapps American Grill in Oxford, Sick Pizza, and many anonymous donors.

McFadden added they aren’t done yet.

“I am excited to see what else we can accomplish together,” she said. “It’s a wonderful and humbling feeling to be able to make a positive impact just by doing something I love.”