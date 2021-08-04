‘Cream for a cause

Kids and families chilled out on July 28 with an ice cream social in Seymour Lake Township Park. Held by Oxford Township Parks and Recreations and sponsored by Independence Village of Oxford (Waterstone), the event allowed families to enjoy the park and some ice cream together. Ice cream was free to attendees, who were encouraged to donate school supplies for the Oxford/Orion FISH backpack drive. Pictured, Elizabeth (right) and Benjamin (middle) Smith came to the park with Teri Jacobsen (left). Photo by D. Vaglia