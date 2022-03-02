Crumbleys spend week in court

Parents to stand trial

By Dean Vaglia

Leader Staff Writer

The Crumbley family returned to court last week for hearings regarding the Nov. 30 Oxford High School (OHS) shooting.

Ethan had his placement hearing on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at the Oakland County Circuit Court. Currently housed in the Oakland County Jail (OCJ), his attorneys stood before Judge Kwamé Rowe to argue for his return to Children’s Village; prosecutors argued for his continued confinement at the OCJ. Ethan is charged with killing four students and injuring seven people.

Ethan, 15, is housed in the jail’s clinic in a cell with a glass door and constant lighting; another minor is housed in a similar manner. Recreation time has been offered, though Ethan refused solo recreation. He currently receives food similar to other inmates plus a nutritional supplement. He has access to a tablet with several apps including games, email and an educational app from Khan Academy. Oakland County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) Captain Thomas Vida could not testify how much Ethan has used Khan Academy. Other forms of recreation include watching TV and reading “Harry Potter” books provided by his case worker.

Ethan’s monitored communications show he relishes his infamy. Prosecutors stated Ethan receives messages from supporters praising him for the shooting and he communicates with them, speaking highly of his treatment in jail and informing supporters of his upcoming court dates so they can see him on TV. Vida testified Ethan has a “pretty excessive” commissary account due to “pretty much anybody” putting money in it. Ethan asked OCJ officials on Dec. 17 how he could receive his “fan” and “hate” mail.

Prosecutors submitted 18 pieces evidence to the court. Among the evidence are plans between him and a friend to rape and torture a female classmate, video of Ethan killing a bird and journal entries about wanting to see the aftermath of the shooting.

To prosecutors, his violent behavior and intentions set him apart from the juvenile residents at Children’s Village and Heather Calcaterra, manager of Children’s Village, testified she is unsure how he could affect facility residents.

“This was a devastating situation and we do not know what the defendant’s presence on our campus, in the classrooms [and] on the units … how that may impact or trigger other young people,” Calcaterra said. “I would also be concerned about his safety. I do not know if he would be a target, I do not know if his presence in a juvenile facility would cause him to experience any type of trauma.”

Rowe did not publish a ruling by press time.

Parents’ Preliminary Hearing

Jennifer and James returned to the 52-3 District Court in Rochester Hills for day two of their preliminary hearing presided over by Judge Julie Nicholson on Thursday, Feb. 24. Both face four counts of first-degree manslaughter. After hearing witness testimony and arguments from the state and Crumbley parents’ lawyers, Nicholson bound the case over to the Oakland County Circuit Court.

“After hearing extensive testimony, as well as evidence, and reviewing and viewing extensive exhibits, the court finds that the deaths of the four victims could have been avoided if James and Jennifer Crumbley exercised ordinary care and diligence in the care of their son,” Nicholson said

The hearing began with the defense cross-examining OCSO computer crimes detective Edward Wagrowski and the electronic evidence he recovered through investigating the shooting. Wagrowski discussed text messages sent between Ethan and a friend where Ethan expressed concern over his mental state, including a conversation where Ethan claims James “gave me some pills and told me to ‘suck it up’” and was laughed at by Jennifer when he asked to see a doctor.

OHS guidance counselor Shawn Hopkins testified about the meetings on Nov. 30. He first met with Ethan after he was caught drawing on math homework and watching videos in class, and Hopkins became concerned that Ethan had suicidal ideations.

He called Jennifer and sent her a copy of Ethan’s math worksheet, though she tried to send James instead. The parents were “not friendly or show[ed] care” to Ethan upon arriving, showed no concern about Ethan’s possible suicidal thoughts and refused to pull Ethan out of school due to work. Hopkins recommended Ethan be pulled from school and provided a list of care providers. Hopkins said they had to put Ethan into treatment within 48 hours after they refused to remove him.

Since the parents left him and the Dean of Students said there was no disciplinary reason to remove him from school, Hopkins wrote Ethan a pass back to class. Hopkins made sure Ethan attended class and planned to pull speak with him the next morning.

OCSO detectives Timothy Willis and Adam Stoyek described Ethan’s notebook and firearm storage at the Crumbley household, respectively. Willis read sections of the notebook dealing with how he would select the first victim, his desire to commit the largest school shooting in Michigan history and his plans to surrender and his plain statements saying he can access guns and ammunition. Journal entries also state “his” gun was hidden the night before the shooting.

Stoyek testified that a plastic, non-locking handgun case and ammunition box were found in the Crumbley household, along with a locking gun case with the code “000” containing two of James’ handguns. A gun case was found with a cable gun lock inside of it. All firearms found when the house was searched were in James’ bedroom. No broken gun locks were found.