Cub Scout Pack 108 scouts spend the night in the Toledo Zoo

TOLEDO, OHIO — Cub Scouts from Pack 108 in Oxford were treated to a special adventure and learning experience when they got an overnight Trip to the Toledo Zoo last weekend.
The scouts were given guided tours of the zoo and got to sleep next to the zoo’s aquarium.
The kids picked the overnight zoo trip as their end-of-the-year camp out after raising funds during their annual popcorn sales in the fall. – J.N.

