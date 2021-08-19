Cynthia Hoffman, 69

Cynthia “Cyndy” Hoffman, age 69, a lifelong resident of Leonard, passed away Aug.16, 2021 surrounded by her family.

She was born March 29, 1952 in Pontiac, the daughter of Richard and Bessie (Cornell) Stokes. She married her beloved husband Larry Hoffman on October 28, 1973 at the Leonard United Methodist Church. Cyndy retired from L & L Products after nearly 30 years. She enjoyed watching scary movies and the Cooking Chanel. Cyndy was known as a good cook and had an extensive collection of yard ornamental frogs. She loved spending time with her family and shall be missed by many.

Cyndy is survived by her beloved husband Larry of Leonard, her loving children, Jennifer (Phil) Hoffman Hardy of Leonard, Larry Jr. (Tracy) of Chesterfield, Jerry Hoffman of Warren and E Jay (Don) Graf of Chesterfield, beloved grandchildren Joseph Hardy, Ayden Hoffman, Dylan Hoffman and Mila Graf. Also surviving her brothers David “Ike” Stokes of Kingsley, and Edward Stokes of Wartburg, Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her parents and many siblings.

Memorial Visitation are on Saturday, Aug. 28, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Muir Funeral Home & Celebration of Life Center, 296 South Main St.- Romeo, MI 48065, 877-888-Muir. Memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society or St. Jude’s. Be sure to share a story on Cyndy’s Memory Page at www.muirfh.com