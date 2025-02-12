Dance With Me Daddy!

Photo by
C.J. Carnacchio, Oxford Twp.

Oxford Township Parks and Recreation hosted two fun-filled dances on Saturday at Boulder Pointe Golf Club. The first dance in the afternoon was for dads and daughters, plus families, and a dance later that evening dedicated to dads and daughters.
Girls in Kindergarten through sixth grade and a special guest were invited to an evening of music, dancing, cookies and punch, photos to commemorate the daddy-daughter dance.
For more Oxford Township Parks and Recreaction activities, visit www.oxparkrec.org.

