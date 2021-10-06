Oxford artist forges kinetic sculptures

By James Hanlon

Leader Staff Writer

A pile of leaves, a flock of butterflies, a field of stars all twirl steadily, silent in the garden. Welcome to Dances With Wind Studio where Peter Griz displays 40 or so of his unique kinetic sculptures at his home in northwest Oxford Township.

His whirligigs have been exhibited all over the world. In Michigan, his work can be seen at Dow Gardens, Baker College and Black Star Farms. Richard Branson even commissioned one. Mostly, they decorate private residences.

A copper Aloha pineapple is his most popular design. “It’s a sign of hospitality and welcome – a pineapple,” he explained. “It’s from the New England states, where it originated. So when I created that back in 2007 or 2008, it just took off wildly.”

He puts acid on the pineapple top to give it a green patina look. Then he torches and clear coats the body. “It gives it a little more artistic pizazz.”

Griz began dabbling in sculpture about 20 years ago. Then he took an early retirement deal from the Ford Motor Company in 2005. “I was only 53, so I decided, that’s too soon to do nothing, so I started doing these, and I didn’t have this many designs, but over 20 years, I developed more designs and I got them into a few art galleries in Michigan and then from there it just kept spreading.”

His kinetic pieces were most popular, so he stuck with those. After doing some art shows, his first gallery was at Main Street Gallery in Leland. “When I showed them what I do, he says, ‘Oh yeah, I’d like to have those here.’ I’m still with them, and quite a few other places that come and go.”

Griz welds, brazes, bends and hammers by hand copper and stainless steel to form sculptural symmetry that can catch the wind and sustain rhythmic motion. His experience in design and mechanics help him achieve the precision and balance necessary for this kinetic art.

Making a design balanced and functional can still be difficult. “I have attempted other designs, and people come to me and want something that they’d like to have working, and if I can’t make it work well, I won’t make it for them. I’ll say, ‘Well I can change it up a little but it won’t be exactly what you’re looking for.’ And we’ll either do it or not do it.”

Prices range from $700 into the thousands, depending on how big they are. The pineapple is $1,800. He donated a couple to an auction for the Ronald McDonald House that together raised $18,000.

Other designs include weathervanes, a carousel, a fish, floral and abstract concepts. Folks can see more of his sculptures in motion and make inquiries at danceswithwindinc.com.