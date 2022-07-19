Dane Stites, 70

Lifetime Oxford-Stony Lake resident Dane Kirk Stites passed away July 2, 2022 at the age of 70.

A 1970 Oxford graduate, he worked at Stony Lake Park throughout his high school years. After that “Dane The Paintest” opened up his own collision shop, called North Oakland Collision. He continued custom painting cars until he found his niche at American Aggregates as a stone machine operator. Dane was a jack of all trades. He loved his two daughters with everything he had, and his grandchildren even more. He is going to be greatly missed by many.

His family will have a celebration of life memorial for him at Stony Lake Park on Saturday, August 27 in the Brabb pavillion at 3 p.m.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, James and Lila Stites; brothers James Thompson and John “Mike” Stites.

He is survived by his brother William (Amparo) Thompson; daughters Tara Stites and Dana Stites Bartz; five grandchildren Jayden andTeagan Pruitt, Gage Stites Rinier, Tiara and Angelina Bartz; great granddaughter DaijaRae Bartz; and many nieces and nephews.