Darlene Hauxwell, 74

Darlene “Doris” Hauxwell, passed away July 24, 2021. She was born in Flint, MI on November 17, 1946.

She is survived by her husband, Louis “Dick” Hauxwell, son, Jason Hauxwell, daughter, Ashleigh (Brian) Sandy; stepchildren, Rich (Ginger) Hauxwell, Kim (Russ) McBride, Kevin (Annie) Hauxwell, Mike (Becky) Hauxwell, and Annette (Adam) Spens. Doris is also survived by her 13 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Barbara Kessler; brother, Richard Kessler; and her stepdaughter, Michelle Hauxwell.

Darlene was loving, kind hearted, sociable,and adventurous. She enjoyed spending time with family, heading south for winters, camping, and faking fishing trips in Canada. She was a lifelong resident of Oxford and retired after 18 years at Parker Hannifin.

A Celebration of Life will be at a later date to share our favorite memories and stories to remember what a wonderful person Doris was.