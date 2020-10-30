David Beardsley, 55

David L. Beardsley Jr., age 55 of Dryden, passed away October 26, 2020. David was born in Lapeer on March 19, 1965, and attended Oxford Schools.

David worked as an excavator and also owned his own trucking business and carried the handle of “Black Sheep.” He was a family man who enjoyed hunting, fishing, tending to his horses and spending time up north in the Port Austin area.

David is survived by his spouse of 20 years, Julia Oliver; step-sons Jeffrey and Jack; his father David (Elizabeth) Beardsley Sr. and mother Michelle Beardsley; brother Michael Beardsley; sister Connie (John) Cochran and Trinity (James) Moore; nieces Grace Moore and Haven Moore; aunt Rose, uncle Mike and many cousins.

David was preceded in death by his step-daughter Jessica; and his grandparents on both the Lantry and the Beardsley side.

A funeral service is on Saturday, November 7, at 11 a.m. at Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors – Capstick Chapel in Lapeer. Friends may visit on Friday, November 6 from 4 to 8 p.m. David will be laid to rest at Elkland Township Cemetery in Cass City. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated.