David Beardsley, 78

David L. Beardsley, Sr., 78, of Dryden, passed away Monday, October 18, 2021 at St. John Hospital in Detroit. He was born May 30, 1943 in Pontiac the son of Merle and Mary (Thornton) Beardsley.

He attended Oxford High School and married Michelle Lantry for 6 years before divorcing. Dave worked at Sea Ray Boats and Pontiac Motors. Moving to Dryden in the early 1970’s he built his first home at 7-Ponds in Dryden. In December of 1983 he and Booy moved to Florida and bought a dump truck which was the beginning of a new career. Moving back to Dryden in 1989 he and Booy Shotwell purchased the Dryden Bar and owned and operated it until 1996.

He married Elizabeth “Booy” Shotwell on January 13, 1996 and owned and operated D&B Beardsley Excavating which he shortly turned into D&B Beardsley Trucking where he was known as “Father Time.” Together they built their new home in 2007. Dave was a member and trustee of The Dryden United Methodist Church. He enjoyed deer hunting, camping, horseback riding, reading western books and traveling out west. His biggest joy was being with his family.

He is survived by his wife Elizabeth “Booy,” two daughters, Connie (John) Cochran of Las Vegas, NV and Trinity (James) Moore of Otisville; honorary son Michael Beardsley and daughter-in-law Julia, two grandchildren Grace and Haven Moore, one sister Rose Wills of Cass City and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one son David Beardsley, Jr. and brother Merle Beardsley.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Visitation will be Sunday, October 24, from 2 -7 p.m. at Muir Brothers Funeral Home in Almont. He will lay in state on Monday from 10 – 11a.m. at Dryden United Methodist Church and the funeral service will follow at 11a.m. with Pastor Patty Hoppenworh officiating. Burial will take place in Dryden Center Cemetery. To leave a memory or sign the on line guest book please visit MuirBrothers.com.